4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $159,900

Located close to down is this home that is waiting for the new owners. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (master bedroom and master bath), large family room and an eat-in kitchen. The Sellers are going to supply the stove/oven and refrigerator for the new owners. Some of the updates that the Sellers have done is a new front porch, new paint and new flooring. Besides all that, the home offers a fenced in backyard with patio area for your enjoyment. Call and make your appoint to see this home.

