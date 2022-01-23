4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $140,000

Welcome home! This 2 story home with over 1500 square footage finished, listed at under $150,000 you will not want to miss! This is a move-in-ready home and has been freshly painted! Wood floors are present throughout the home. The main level has a large living room and dinning room, from which you can enjoy the ample natural lighting. Then home has all 4 large bedrooms located on the second level. The property has 2 bath areas. One of bath areas, which is located on the second level has recently been updated, including new flooring. The backyard is fenced. This home is close to shopping and dining. Call today to schedule your showing!