Attention investors! Great fix and flip or rental opportunity in popular Woods Park! Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, gorgeous original woodwork throughout, formal dining, unfinished basement & attic for future potential, detached garage/shop with alley access. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
- Updated
While crews worked on the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City, officials on Monday shut down access to commercial and heavy trucks, effective immediately.
- Updated
Nebraska fans may regard the Big 12's shaky future with a degree of sadness, and perhaps a large degree of sadness. It's understandable.
- Updated
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
- Updated
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
- Updated
The flood of threats that ultimately forced organizers to cancel the private event — slated to occur after businesses hours and unaffiliated with the museum's own programming — has prompted a police investigation.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
Police tweeted early Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.
- Updated
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
- Updated
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.