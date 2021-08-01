 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900

Karalyn Hoefer, M: 402-450-1355, karalyn@karalynsoldthis.com, https://www.karalynsoldthis.com - Great opportunity close to downtown/SODO. 4 bedrooms/3 baths. Updated kitchen and main area flooring. Fenced yard - alley access - detached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News