Monty Rohde, M: 402-770-3356, montyrohde@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Check out this spacious 4 bed, 2 bath 1.75 story home! Pull up and be welcomed by the covered porch. Main level features nice sized living room w/ cozy fireplace, kitchen area, primary bedroom, and full bath. Charming sunroom off the kitchen could be used for dining or a sitting area. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bath. LL has additional living space perfect for family room, play room, etc. Backyard has all you need w/ a privacy fence, deck, & storage shed. Superb location with quick access to O st and minutes from downtown. Great for additional income or make it your own. Don’t let this one slip away!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $130,000
