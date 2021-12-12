 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $129,000

Owner selling property as is in current condition. Repairs or add on's will not be sellers responsibility. This home has metal siding, large covered front porch on a large lot with alley access. 4 bedrooms, nice sitting room, formal dining/large living room. Owner has not occupied this property for over 3 1/2 plus years. Property vacant and east to show & tour. Fast possession is possible.

