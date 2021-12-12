Owner selling property as is in current condition. Repairs or add on's will not be sellers responsibility. This home has metal siding, large covered front porch on a large lot with alley access. 4 bedrooms, nice sitting room, formal dining/large living room. Owner has not occupied this property for over 3 1/2 plus years. Property vacant and east to show & tour. Fast possession is possible.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $129,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
- Updated
A chain-link fence actually played a key role for Nebraska in 1987 when it signed ballyhooed QB recruit Mickey Joseph.
- Updated
The man who shot a fox near 53rd and Sumner on Sunday could have faced more charges, but he likely won't.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
- Updated
The latest news and notes in Nebraska football recruiting.