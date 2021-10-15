Robert Peterson, M: 402-432-1805, robertpeterson.ne@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - 8.27 Desirable Acres with 598' abutting the 15th fairway at Firethorn Golf Course!Featuring a lovely 4 Bedroom Home, a 54x30 4-stall heated Hobby Garage (with half bath), 30x30 Morton Building, beautiful landscaping, mature trees, and great views!The possibilities are many with this property and close-in location. Make your appointment TODAY to step inside the home and walk the property to get a feel for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,795,000
