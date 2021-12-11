WOW! What a priceless view at Pelican Bay | Capitol Beach. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 4 stall garage, plus theater room is a modern 1.5 story that's absolutely stunning and definitely the biggest bang for your dollar. This one of a kind home offers a contemporary but traditional style that's delightful from top to bottom. This fabulous lake front property features cutting edge architectural design along with breathtaking views of the wetlands and natural preserve. This one of a kind lot offers majestic sunrises and sunsets with pictures' views that's absolutely stunning and breathtaking! Professionally design and staged by Taylor Made Properties and Interiors by Joan. Contact your real estate professional today to get all the details and specifics on this fabulous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
A chain-link fence actually played a key role for Nebraska in 1987 when it signed ballyhooed QB recruit Mickey Joseph.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
- Updated
The man who shot a fox near 53rd and Sumner on Sunday could have faced more charges, but he likely won't.
- Updated
CHI Health is delaying a deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while Bryan Health said it won't go through with planned terminations of those who defied the mandate.
We All (Still) Quit: Worker who joined Burger King mass walkout at outset of ‘Great Resignation’ is glad she walked
- Updated
In July, the crew at the Havelock BK broadcast its departure on the restaurant’s marquee: WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE. It was a sign of the times. A message at the outset of what would come to be known as the Great Resignation.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.