4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,049,500

Once in a lifetime in-town, acreage oasis on a 19.9 acre lot! This gorgeous & immaculate 4 bed/ 5 bath home w/over 6000 finished sq ft. is move-in ready. Inside there is an impressive 3 story entry & great room w/a floor to ceiling custom fireplace.The kitchen is grand & features an oversized peninsula, high end appliances & granite countertops. The formal dining is impressive in size & views. The main floor master has a bath w/jetted tub, walk-in closet & a sitting area w/built-ins & panoramic windows.The main floor office has built-ins & french doors & there is also a 20 x 20 four seasons room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, one w/ its own bath & the other 2 share a Jack & Jill bath. The walk-out basement has an entertainment area & a full bathroom, a kitchenette and a solarium/greenhouse. The home has an attached 3 stall garage as well as a detached outbuilding!Outdoors you will find a fully stocked one acre pond, 8 ft fenced garden area, fruit orchard, professional landscaping & more!