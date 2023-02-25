Another quality home built by Shotkoski Custom Homes. This beautiful home boasts over 2800 sq ft of finished space. A large three car garage and nice front porch welcomes you into this open concept kitchen, dining and great room with 9' ceilings on main and lower floors. The master suite on one side of the great room has a large double sink vanity and walk in closet, while the opposite side has 2 more bedrooms and bath. Off of the dining area, you'll enjoy the view and weather under the covered deck. Downstairs, you'll enjoy a large family room with daylight windows, bedroom #4 with egress and another finished full bath. Plus, a bonus storage room! Don't miss out on this one! Contract early to work with builder to tweak and choose finishes to your personal preferences!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tory Pittman isn't your typical 14-year-old. A standout all-around athlete, Pittman recently earned a Nebraska football scholarship offer befo…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
When Morrill coach April Ott broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to still …
Four teams from the state will take part in "Volleyball Day in Nebraska." The Huskers will play Omaha in the main event, which is followed by …
The State Patrol served a search warrant at the Lincoln man's apartment Wednesday after his IP address was used to download files of child por…