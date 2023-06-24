OPEN HOUSE June 11th, 1:00-2:30! Another quality home built by Shotkoski Custom Homes. This beautiful home boasts over 2800 sq ft of finished space. A large three car garage and nice front porch welcomes you into this open concept kitchen, dining and great room with 9' ceilings on main and lower floors. The master suite on one side of the great room has a large double sink vanity and walk in closet, while the opposite side has 2 more bedrooms and bath. Off of the dining area, you'll enjoy the view and weather under the covered deck. Downstairs, you'll enjoy a large family room with daylight windows, bedroom #4 with egress and another finished full bath. Plus, a bonus storage room! Don't miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $539,900
