Welcome to a new construction 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 stall garage built by Timber Ridge Homes! As you walk into an open concept living room and kitchen you will notice beautiful granite counter tops and a tiled backsplash complete with luxury vinyl planking. A large primary bedroom and bathroom features a tiled shower with dual shower heads. As you head to the walkout basement you will see 2 additional bedrooms, a large rec room, and an additional bathroom. The exterior is complete with walkout lot, sod, and underground sprinklers. Call for your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the Warriors played on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue — “Even though we’re different tri…
The 55-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison after investigators allegedly found him with 12 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine…
Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate…
Welcome to the Journal Star's boys state basketball tournament hub. Consider this your one-stop for the week — stories, photos, tweets, videos…
All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fist fighting inside, and once outside, the 29-year-old retrieved a baseball bat from his …