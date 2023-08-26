Check out this beautiful Prairie inspired four bedroom ranch home by 402 Customs! The open concept living spaces have been beautifully decorated with a clean modern twist. Featuring a walk in pantry, large dinette, and eat in island, this home is perfect for entertaining. The master suite comes complete with a huge walk in closet, double vanity sinks, and a custom tiled shower. The private owners entry is equipped with custom bench/cubbies and a floating counter to make a perfect drop zone right off of the four car garage. The finished basement contains a rec room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Call today to see what you can do to make this beautiful home yours!