4.5 stall garage insulated, drywalled and painted. fall in love with the open floor plan beautiful kitchen with a huge walk-in pantry looking over the living room with a fireplace, 2 bedrooms up. primary has a tile shower dual sinks and walk in detailed closet. 2nd and 3rd bedroom has walk in closets. big family room with a wet bar. granite or quartz counter tops, luxury vinyl planking, full tile back splash crown molding all included in the purchase price. full yard sod along with sprinkler system. call to see a home with the same floor plan today. pick out your own color pallet. 1325 and 1335 Cyprus open sundays 1-2