4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $359,900

Woodland Plaza Walkout Ranch in the Norris School District available now!! This extremely well-maintained home was built in 2009 and features 4 beds, 3 baths, and over 1500 square feet on the main floor. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the primary bedroom and attached primary suite with his and hers sinks, tile walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Below grade is a fully finished basement with 2 more legal bedrooms, a full bathroom, a huge 13x31 family room, and a walkout onto the covered patio. Other features include new carpet in the living room, freshly refinished wood floors in the hallway and primary bedroom, fresh paint on the main floor, main floor laundry, electric fireplace, Pella windows, and so much more! Call today to schedule a private showing!!