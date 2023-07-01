This stunning Hickman townhome features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 2200 sq ft of finished space. This one is finished and ready to be moved into before the summer is over. This unit is located on the end lot with no side or backyard neighbors. This property also features a walkout basement and is priced significantly lower than the others with the same floor plan. It's a perfect opportunity to possibly gain some instant equity. Schedule your showing today.