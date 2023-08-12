Come take advantage of feeling like you have a brand new townhouse *without having to pay new construction prices*! This development is in a HOT location - and the ease of access to the beltway, Norris Schools, South Lincoln, etc. adds tremendous value. If you've never considered living in a small town, it's time to be happily surprised by things like an HOA where THEY MOW YOUR LAWN AND SHOVEL YOUR SNOW! 930 Titan has an expansive floorplan that can host a crowd with 4 BD and 4 BA. Attractive, quality details, and a thoughtful layout with 3 BD upstairs (huge primary with ensuite, double vanities, and oversized walk-in closet) and conveniently located laundry room for ease of use. The completely finished basement has a generously sized family room currently serving as home gym, but would make a great movie/game/playroom and is complete with 4th BD and 1 BA. This is a no-brainer for investors as well... strong property to add to your rental portfolio. It's time to call today!