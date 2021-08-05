Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Come home to Hickman Villas for luxury living in a beautiful rural setting! Our townhomes feature comfort, modern design, and simplified living at its best. This townhome is a two story, walkout. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, and a framed unfinished basement with potential for a 5 bedroom or large living area. If you want to get out of the city hustle and bustle, but still want the basic amenities of city living, then you definitely need to check out our new development. Be sure to reach out to schedule a time to take a tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $287,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
All-time Nebraska great Ahman Green, who retired from the NFL in 2009, coaches e-Sports at Lakeland University. But he feels a tug to coach football, and would come home to do it, he says.
- Updated
The investigation is in its early stages, but Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.
- Updated
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
- Updated
A century ago, William Van Dorn's estate put one condition on its donation of 9 acres for a new city park. The city of Lincoln is finally complying with that request.
- Updated
Lincoln police are seeking witnesses who are thought to have rendered aid to Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18 — the two teens shot outside Edgewood Cinema on Monday.
- Updated
Witnesses told police the two men argued before the motorist threatened the child's father and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip.
- Updated
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.