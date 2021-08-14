 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $285,000

Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Come home to Hickman Villas for luxury living in a beautiful rural setting! Our townhomes feature comfort, modern design, and simplified living at its best. This townhome is a two story, walkout. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, and a framed unfinished basement with potential for a 5 bedroom or large living area. If you want to get out of the city hustle and bustle, but still want the basic amenities of city living, then you definitely need to check out our new development. Be sure to reach out to schedule a time to take a tour!

