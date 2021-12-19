4 Bedroom Home in Elmwood - $29,900

Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, Http://angiethiel.kwelite.com - Clean slate. Great area close to the recreation area and nice size lot. Sold As Is
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Thiel, M: 402-990-4386, angie@teamhouse2home.com, Http://angiethiel.kwelite.com - Clean slate. Great area close to the recreation area and nice size lot. Sold As Is
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A trail camera took photos of the mountain lion east of Lincoln near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is this season's choice for the Rimington Trophy. Cam Jurgens is good enough to challenge for the award in 2022, Dave Rimington says.
The Cardinals, Badgers, Panthers and Huskers are going to Columbus. Here's a glimpse of what each team is bringing to the big stage.
"I picked up the dog, went down the stairs, and then there was a bunch of crashing and windows shattering," said Rebecca Goodwin, whose home near Ithaca was damaged by a suspected tornado Wednesday.
Two restaurants and a bar have announced plans to move, while a local food truck has plans for a brick-and-mortar location.
School administrators called off classes and residents hauled in outdoor decorations and trash barrels ahead of an unprecedented day of mid-December weather.
Nicklin Hames: “We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now."
THE LATEST: Storms have moved east of Lancaster County, leaving behind reports of downed trees, toppled power lines and damage to an apartment complex roof.
Nebraska further deepened its wide receivers group for 2022 by dipping into the portal for a transfer that was drawing extensive interest.
Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.