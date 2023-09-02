Golfer's delight just minutes from Lincoln city limits! This home sits at Woodland Hills Golf Club! The home offers four bedrooms and three bath areas. The primary suite holds beautiful views of the wooded area behind the home. The kitchen has beautiful Cambria counters, engineered wood floors and full tile back splash. Three stall garage leaves room for vehicles and golf carts alike. The finished basement is compete with 9 ft tall ceilings, a fourth bedroom and wet bar for your entertaining needs. The flex room in the basement may be used as an exercise room, craft room or extra storage. Professionally landscaped. Call to schedule your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $475,000
