4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $398,000

This beautiful ranch plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept living, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy your large patio just off the dining area. Both upstairs bedrooms offer large closets and a main floor laundry room and separate drop zone area. Primary bedroom has an attached 3/4 bathroom with a dual vanity and shower. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large family room area and a large storage room. The 3-stall attached garage is perfect for all your needs with the extra deep 3rd stall. Please call for more information and to schedule a showing! *Pictures are simulated. Contact agent for more info.