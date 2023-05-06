Beautiful split is a surprisingly spacious plan and one of the most popular: with just over 2,100 finished sq. ft. Solid 2x6 wall construction, with expansive cathedral ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Kitchen features cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Large primary suite has a 2-sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious finished daylight basement has a family room, bedroom and bathroom. There is extra storage in the large insulated, drywalled, 3-stall garage that is up to 28' deep. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on main level. Great street appeal with stone, vinyl siding, and covered porch. Call for more info and to make an appt. to see this home today! -All pictures are simulated and are not actual of this home. Ask agent for details on selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $320,000
