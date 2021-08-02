4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $319,900

If you are searching for an opportunity to enjoy small-town living, then consider this in-ready, newly renovated craftsman style home with over 2,800 finished square feet, this home was stripped to the wall studs and everything in this home is now updated and brand new! With over a ¼ acre corner lot, enjoy open beautiful views of mature shade producing trees and landscaping from your full length covered front porch or rear deck. This home also happens to be within walking distance to the local 145 school district elementary school. The open concept floor plan features a Kitchen with staggered cabinets and a large island, and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Living room and dining areas with large windows on three sides provide an incredible view. The upstairs also features a master bedroom and bath as well as two additional bedrooms, a large main bath and laundry. The lower level is a walk-out with significant amount of natural lighting and includes a 4th bedro