4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $315,000

Briana Harvey, M: 402-650-8221, briana@brianaharvey.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome Home! This home was completely remodeled down to the studs just for you. A full-length deck welcomes your guests. Step inside to the wonderful open floorplan. You will love the large kitchen with island! No detail was missed in this remodel. Everyone will love the finished walkout basement as well. Oversized corner lot with large shade trees for your dream outdoor space.Open House 4-7 Friday and 1-3 Sunday