 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $315,000

Briana Harvey, M: 402-650-8221, briana@brianaharvey.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome Home! This home was completely remodeled down to the studs just for you. A full-length deck welcomes your guests. Step inside to the wonderful open floorplan. You will love the large kitchen with island! No detail was missed in this remodel. Everyone will love the finished walkout basement as well. Oversized corner lot with large shade trees for your dream outdoor space.Open House 4-7 Friday and 1-3 Sunday

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News