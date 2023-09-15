Step inside and be greeted by an abundance of natural light and an open, airy floor plan that creates a cozy atmosphere. The vast 3.29 lot offers endless possibilities for outdoor enjoyment, from gardening to entertaining. You'll find the spacious primary suite and second bedroom on the main floor. The primary suite holds beautiful views, a soaking tub and spacious closet. Step out onto your covered porch and take in the sights and sounds of nature. The family room located in the walkout basement provides space to entertain. A built in office space in the basement provides work space for the professional or a great space for the kiddos to do homework. Two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and storage complete the basement space. The heated three stall garage provides room for your vehicles and toys alike. The third stall also contains a work bench and plenty of storage for any craftsman.