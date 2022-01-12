4 Bedroom Home in Alvo - $685,000

The most energy efficient acreage home you'll find! This custom-built modern farmhouse sits on 10 beautiful acres between Omaha and Lincoln. Enjoy the outdoors anytime on your wrap-around composite deck, or your back patio, accessible from the walk-out basement. The exterior features low-maintenance vinyl clad siding, Pella argon tinted Low-E windows, 11 in thick insulated concrete forms (ICF) for the foundation which have incredible insulation from sound & weather. The primary suite has a beautiful bath with marble floors, huge walk-in shower, separate tub, dual sinks, walk-in closet, & its own private deck. Other energy efficient & amenities setting this home apart are the rounded walls & custom arches, geothermal heating/cool system, Venmar Air Purification System, water softener, whole home reverse osmosis + drinking water purification system, 2 fireplaces with stone facades, extended 3-car garage, 30 x 45 outbuilding w/ water & electric, 10x12 greenhouse w/ electric.