$4 a gallon for gas? Prices expected to rise sharply this spring

Just as concerns about the omicron variant helped reverse rising gas prices — a bit — in December, now the growing sense that infection rates have peaked is pushing prices back up.

But this time, some analysts are projecting that oil prices will hit $100 a barrel and gas prices will climb to $4 a gallon.

We’re not there yet. On Tuesday, the national average price was $3.31, up about a penny compared to the previous week but down compared to $3.41 on Nov. 23.

What’s causing the prediction

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for price-comparison website GasBuddy.com, says we’re in the “calm before the storm.”

Infection rates are dropping on the coasts and are projected to do the same in Nebraska in the coming weeks.

If infection rates continue to fall, consumers will take to the roads as they normally do this spring and send prices sharply higher as oil and gas production fail to keep pace with increased demand, he said.

The price increases will likely start as early as March — a peak time for tourism — and rise as much as 25 cents a gallon through May, De Haan said.