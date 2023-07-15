Enjoy small-town living just outside of Lincoln! Welcome home to a brand-new three-bedroom townhome with a large backyard! Walk inside from the covered porch to see the home wide open, from kitchen to living room, with vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl planking. The kitchen features hard-surface countertops and subway tile backsplash. The primary bedroom on the main floor is a full suite, with a large walk-in-closet and connected 3/4 bathroom. A second bedroom and full hallway bathroom complete the main floor. The finished basement includes another bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, and recreation room. The basement also has over 400 square-feet of unfinished storage space. Outside, underground sprinklers and full sod yard will complete this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $360,550
