3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $360,000

Christy Voycheske, M: 402-880-6239, christy.voycheske@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - If you've been looking for a spacious ranch home in an established neighborhood, you won't want to miss this one! This brick home on a cul-de-sac features an updated kitchen with travertine stone flooring, black stainless appliances, quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash and pull out shelves in the cabinets and pantry. Other features include a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the finished basement, a central vacuum, a sprinkler system, main floor laundry, Pella windows, a newer roof (2016) and water heater (2019), a home security system, tons of storage space and a fully-fenced backyard. Schedule your showing today!