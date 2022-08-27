3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $320,000

Beautiful Open split level in Anderson North Park just over 2,100 finished sq. ft. tall ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Large master suite has double sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious daylight basement has a family room and bathroom. 3 Car attached garage. concrete camper or boat pad down the length of the garage. Laundry level on the main. 6’ wood privacy fence, 10’ x 12’ tough shed with built in shelving. Move in ready! Schedule your showing today. AMA