Two parcels totaling 5.75 Acres available for sale, 1/4 mile north of 14th and Saltillo Road. There are two homes on these two parcels: 3148 square foot home on 11205 and 1891 square foot + guest house/detached garage on 11125. This location is perfect for future development use close to the upcoming Beltway or for the potential acreage owner who is interested in nearly 6 acres of a beautiful tree lined yard with easy access to HWY 77, I-80 and the entire city of Lincoln! Some features of the two parcels include: two homes, a 29 x 50 outbuilding, detached garage that could also serve as a guest house, 30 x 110 barn, and two sheds. Contact the listing agent or your agent for information regarding these two properties.
3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $999,000
