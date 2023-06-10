This zero step entry townhome has all the extras, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, workroom, great storage, crown molding, stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Plus 1 non-conforming room in the basement. This house is heavy with crown molding. Fenced in backyard and landscaping, and is decorated to the nines. If you are ready for ZERO ENTRY this townhome has all the extras, and its only a year old.