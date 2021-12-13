 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $549,000

Upscale true zero entry townhome with high end finishes. Granite, hardwood floors, formal dining and gas fireplace. Zero barrier primary shower, stainless appliances included, finished lower level with bedroom, full bath, and larger family room. Two Car garage with maintenance provided area, beautiful views, great location. Lower level finish is included in standard finishes. Large daylight lot. Townhome is currently framed and heating and cooling being installed next. Finish month is March.

