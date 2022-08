3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $499,900

Upscale true zero entry townhome with high end finishes. Granite, engineered hardwood floors, formal dining, and gas fireplace. Zero barrier primary shower, stainless appliances included, finished lower level with bedroom, full bath, and larger family room. Two Car garage with maintenance provided area, beautiful views, great location. Lower level finish is included in standard finishes. Designed selections have been made. Will be completed by October 1, 2022.