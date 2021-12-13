3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $466,900

Upscale true zero entry townhome with high end finishes. Granite, hardwood floors, formal dining and gas fireplace. Zero barrier primary shower, stainless appliances included, finished lower level with bedroom, full bath, and larger family room. Two Car garage with maintenance provided area, beautiful views, great location. Lower level finish is included in standard finishes. Currently, Sievers Landing has flat, daylight, and Walk out Lots available. 5 months to finish. Designed selections have been made.