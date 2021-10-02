Welcome Home to 3140 Abbotsford Lane! This gorgeous home is better than new, in pristine condition and is awaiting its new owner. This home has all the high-end finishes you desire with James Hardie siding, tray ceilings, wood floors, birch cabinets, and quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathrooms. The main floor is well-equipped with a primary bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, large great room open to dining and kitchen. The laundry is also conveniently located on the main floor and the home boasts plenty of storage with an attached 3 stall garage and a large unfinished basement with endless possibilities. You'll love the large fenced yard with beautiful professional landscaping. Perfect lot for a pool! Call today to schedule your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $405,000
