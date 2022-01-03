This ranch home in the growing town of Palmyra features over 1100 sq ft on the main floor along with 3 bedrooms, an updated bath and 2 stall attached garage. Recent updates include new roof in 2016, new water heater, newer AC and updated counters in kitchen. Newer flooring in the kitchen/dining and living room. Original hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms. This home is across the street from the baseball field and park and backs up to the brand new football stadium! Fully finished basement with ability to put in egress windows to make conforming bedrooms or use as office/hobby rooms! Call today before this one is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $225,000
