3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $95,000

Unique investment opportunity. 2 homes on 1 lot. Front unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Rear unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. 1 stall storage shed/garage. 1/2 block to Cooper Park. Both homes need work. Property is being sold "as-is".

