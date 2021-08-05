Unique investment opportunity. 2 homes on 1 lot. Front unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Rear unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. 1 stall storage shed/garage. 1/2 block to Cooper Park. Both homes need work. Property is being sold "as-is".
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $95,000
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
All-time Nebraska great Ahman Green, who retired from the NFL in 2009, coaches e-Sports at Lakeland University. But he feels a tug to coach football, and would come home to do it, he says.
The investigation is in its early stages, but Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
A century ago, William Van Dorn's estate put one condition on its donation of 9 acres for a new city park. The city of Lincoln is finally complying with that request.
Lincoln police are seeking witnesses who are thought to have rendered aid to Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18 — the two teens shot outside Edgewood Cinema on Monday.
Witnesses told police the two men argued before the motorist threatened the child's father and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip.
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.