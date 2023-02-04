WELCOME TO 1011 GORDON DRIVE! This beautiful mobile home in HARBOR WEST is in a LEAGUE OF IT'S OWN with almost EVERY UPGRADE IMAGINABLE! The 2017 BUILD features 3BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS and almost 1300 sq. ft. of living space.. You will notice even the layout of this home has been modified to allow for a FRONT DOOR ENTRY and spacious FRONT PORCH. Inside the upgrades continue: the large living room has a real WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE and many WINDOWS making the space light and bright! The kitchen was designed with HICKORY CABINETS and a OVERSIZED ISLAND!. The dining space is large enough for your TABLE AND HUTCH! This home is complete with 2 great sized bedrooms and a Master suite with separate bath and walk-in closet! Other upgrades include: all walls are drywall with wood trim, seamless gutters, landscaping with rock and trees, DUAL CARPORT and cement driveway and Tuff shed for storage. All appliances stay. CALL TODAY for your personal tour! *Buyers must be approved through mobile park.