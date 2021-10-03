3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $925,000

Intentional design & high end finishes are what you can expect when you come home to your Heritage Lakes retreat. Grab a glass of wine, unwind from your day & sit on the covered deck & watch the sunset over lakes in your backyard. Relax while dropping a line in the water & see what fish are biting that day. No detail has been overlooked when designing this home; kitchen equipped w/double ovens, warming drawer, oversized island, abundance of storage including pantry w/coffee station. Primary suite has a beautiful en suite bath & well appointed walk-in closet that passes thru to laundry for easy access. Office & powder bath finish out 1st floor. Entertainers will appreciate magnificent wet bar & billiard table in lower level. Not to be overlooked is 4 stall 37' deep garage; there is an oversized 3 stall & 4th stall will fit a boat. Garage is heated, has hot/cold water hookups & floor drain. Incredibly spacious, meticulously maintained, breathtaking views, not much more you could ask for.