Intentional design & high end finishes are what you can expect when you come home to your Heritage Lakes retreat. Grab a glass of wine, unwind from your day & sit on the covered deck & watch the sunset over lakes in your backyard. Relax while dropping a line in the water & see what fish are biting that day. No detail has been overlooked when designing this home; kitchen equipped w/double ovens, warming drawer, oversized island, abundance of storage including pantry w/coffee station. Primary suite has a beautiful en suite bath & well appointed walk-in closet that passes thru to laundry for easy access. Office & powder bath finish out 1st floor. Entertainers will appreciate magnificent wet bar & billiard table in lower level. Not to be overlooked is 4 stall 37' deep garage; there is an oversized 3 stall & 4th stall will fit a boat. Garage is heated, has hot/cold water hookups & floor drain. Incredibly spacious, meticulously maintained, breathtaking views, not much more you could ask for.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
- Updated
Scott Frost says he's excited about next year. Meanwhile, Husker fans debate whether he should get a "next year." Yeah, one of those seasons.
- Updated
NU coach Scott Frost said "a great team doesn't need a coach to motivate it all the time." Trouble is, the Huskers are far from great.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Scott Frost said “magic speeches” weren’t going to save his reeling team this year and turned the postgame message over to his captains.
- Updated
Matt Millen says Scott Frost is "one of those guys you hold onto. He'll turn the corner. That'll happen." But get those chairs ready for the next town hall session.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
- Updated
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
- Updated
The Nebraska athletic director offered a frank assessment of the officiating in the Huskers' narrow loss to Michigan earlier this month.
- Updated
Randy Turner had been driving south on 48th Street near Bancroft Avenue when he struck a curb and was thrown from his 2013 Harley Davidson, according to Lincoln police.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.
- Updated
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowls tends to stymie a program's progress.