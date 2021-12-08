Intentional design & high end finishes are what you can expect when you come home to your Heritage Lakes retreat. Grab a glass of wine, unwind from your day & sit on the covered deck & watch the sunset over lakes in your backyard. Relax while dropping a line in the water & see what fish are biting that day. No detail has been overlooked when designing this home; kitchen equipped w/double ovens, warming drawer, oversized island, abundance of storage including pantry w/coffee station. Primary suite has a beautiful en suite bath & well appointed walk-in closet that passes thru to laundry for easy access. Office & powder bath finish out 1st floor. Entertainers will appreciate magnificent wet bar & billiard table in lower level. Not to be overlooked is 4 stall 37' deep garage; there is an oversized 3 stall & 4th stall will fit a boat. Garage is heated, has hot/cold water hookups & floor drain. Incredibly spacious, meticulously maintained, breathtaking views, not much more you could ask for.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $920,000
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
A chain-link fence actually played a key role for Nebraska in 1987 when it signed ballyhooed QB recruit Mickey Joseph.
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
Watching football on conference championship Saturday? If so, you could see the Huskers' next offensive coordinator in action.
A native of New Orleans, Mickey Joseph spent five seasons on Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU, and left an indelible impression as recruiter and coach.
The four-year starting quarterback and only three-time captain in school history is entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Lauren Stivrins’ grandma was a season ticket holder. Then her granddaughter became one of the stars of the Nebraska volleyball team
"Before Lauren came here I was known as Opal Stivrins, and now I am Lauren’s grandma," says the 82-year-old, who rarely missed a match during Lauren's first three seasons.
We All (Still) Quit: Worker who joined Burger King mass walkout at outset of ‘Great Resignation’ is glad she walked
In July, the crew at the Havelock BK broadcast its departure on the restaurant’s marquee: WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE. It was a sign of the times. A message at the outset of what would come to be known as the Great Resignation.
The Public Health Solutions District reported that the cases are linked to a person who traveled to Nigeria last month.
CHI Health is delaying a deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while Bryan Health said it won't go through with planned terminations of those who defied the mandate.