3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $75,000

Chris Bauer, M: 402-510-1300, chris.bauer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/chris.bauer - Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath home! This home has a lot of potential as a great investment opportunity. While outdoors, enjoy the large, flat lot and spacious garage. This home's location is great as well with parks nearby and Norwood Park Elementary just down the street. It's not very often you come across a home for this price. AMA