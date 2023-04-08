Built by Sampson Residential Properties, this zero-entry 3 BR 3 BA Cardinal floor plan tucked away on a cul-de-sac won't last long! Features include main floor primary BR, laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, finished basement, tandem 3-stall, cement board siding & covered patio. The exquisitely done kitchen displays a vast island, GE SS kitchen appliances included w/gas range, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR with 3/4 BA en suite, dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & spacious walk-in closet. The basement offers a large rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & huge storage/utility room. Complete w/full sod, UGS, beautiful landscaping & rebar reinforced driveways/garage floors. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, refuse/recycle removal, lawn irrigation, ext window washing & common area maintenance. Estimated completion is August 2023. Schedule your private showing today!