Welcome to the Meadowlark by Sampson Residential Properties! Where high-end finishes meet zero entry & carefree living! Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle removal, exterior water, exterior window washing & common area maintenance. With 3 BR & 3 BA this ranch-style home features Hardi-plank siding, 3 stalls, spacious main floor laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, main floor gas fireplace & finished basement complete with wet bar. The kitchen displays a vast island and comes with SS Apps, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR en suite with 3/4 BA, dual vanities, separate commode & 9x9 walk-in closet. The basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & gigantic storage room. Sod and beautiful landscaping are included. Estimated completion is August of 2023.