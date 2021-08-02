3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $629,900

Golf Course....Yes please! A sprawling custom home on the golf course at Wilderness Ridge, Private Golf Club. Coveted setting with golf course view, plenty of mature trees & a gorgeous lake to watch the sunset. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has 3+ stall garage. Gorgeous kitchen with high end appliances & enormous quartz-top island with plenty of space for entertaining. Imagine cuddling up next to the fireplace/hearth room with a good book in the autumn months, or gathering friends & family on the brand new deck while enjoying the summer breeze. This home has had all the major expensive ticket items updated in the past 1-3 years, new windows, new roof, new gutters, new deck, newer water heater, new HVAC & garage comes with water & drain for washing cars, plus it is heated! This is a hole in one!