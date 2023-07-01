Introducing a Beautifully Designed Luxury Townhome at Sievers Landing in Lincoln (27th & Rokeby Rd). A Truly Unique and Accessible plan, featuring Zero-Entry exterior doorways and 2 (yes two) Primary Suites on the Main Level, both with large Walk-In Closets and Gorgeous Bathrooms with Quartz Countertops and Zero-Barrier Showers. The kitchen is also sure to impress with quartz countertops and GE Café appliances, including a built-in Keurig in the refrigerator and a gas cooktop. Relax in the living room next to the Gas Fireplace or enjoy the views from the 10 x 20 Covered Deck. Everything you need is on the Main Level, including the Laundry. But it doesn’t stop there. The Walkout Basement is simply huge with a massive family room, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage. Stairlift available for safe basement access, or it can be removed. Includes Water Softener, Garage Drain, HVAC Humidifier, Underground Pet Fencing, Garage Storage Cabinets, Storage Room Shelving, and So Much More.