This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek presents a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. 2740 South Creek Road offers clean-lined angles with a contemporary feel but traditional lifestyle. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with over 2500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $594,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Runza on 56th and Holdrege streets is where it all started for Linda Dennis. The building, which opened in 1966 as the chain's second stor…
Union Bank & Trust said in a letter to customers that the incident is related to the nationwide hack of the MOVEit file transfer software.
A Kearney police officer who in December was accused of false reporting resigned after she was convicted of official misconduct in Buffalo Cou…
Garth Glissman's impressive career in the sports world has taken another step.
If everything were to fall into place, James Arthur Vineyards could break ground on a new event center and distillery in October.