This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home in Wilderness Hills South Creek presents a new and innovative floor design like none other presenting easy living at its best. 2740 South Creek Road offers clean-lined angles with a contemporary feel but traditional lifestyle. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with over 2500 finished sq. ft. offers excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. These Taylor Made Properties offer finished basement and provide/contracted with local provider for lawn care and snow removal.