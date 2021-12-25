Introducing the Cardinal by Sampson Residential Properties! This Grandale Villas patio home raises the bar for high-end finishes, zero-entry & carefree living! With 3 BR & 3 BA, this ranch features main fl laundry w/soaker sink, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, finished basement, tandem 3-stall, Hardi-plank siding, covered patio and int & ext drain tile. The exquisitely done kitchen displays a vast island, GE SS apps w/gas or electric range, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR with 3/4 BA en suite, dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & spacious walk-in closet. The basement offers a large rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & huge storage/utility room. Complete w/landscaping, full sod, UGS & rebar reinforced driveways/garage floors. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, refuse/recycle removal, ext water, ext window washing & common area maintenance. Buy this home or select your lot & customizable floor plan today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $569,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The officer, who was the 2016 Nebraska Officer of the Year, and her attorney believe her complaints about discrimination at LPD made her the target of unwarranted investigations that resulted in her firing.
- Updated
It's a simple question, but the answer is multi-faceted. The new Nebraska coach has led numerous QBs, but what traits did they have?
- Updated
"Now that we’re starting to get more sightings, I’m more than willing to say we have a population," a state zoologist said of flying squirrel sightings in Lincoln. "But I’m just dying to know how they got here."
- Updated
Held will also reunite with at least one familiar face at UNA, where he will lead the offense.
- Updated
Many restaurants close on Christmas Eve and Christmas, but not all. See which ones might have the holiday feast you crave.
- Updated
"The way we were playing at the end, if we could have not got in the hole, I think we would have had a really good shot to win it," John Cook said.
- Updated
The doctor alleges that the hospital fired him without cause. He said that when asked for a reason, Great Plains' CEO told him, “We don’t like the way you interact with staff.”
- Updated
City officials referenced the availability of vaccines to everyone ages 5 and older and booster shots as the underlying rationale for allowing the directed health measure to expire at the end of the day Thursday.
- Updated
"He was kind of a free-wheeling, let's-wing-it-out-there kind of a guy," Nebraska assistant Ron Brown recalls of new Husker O.C. Mark Whipple.
- Updated
One the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is currently being forced to ration medical care — isn’t able to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its overflow rooms and even hallways are packed with patients.